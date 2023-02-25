UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Unveils Brutal Torture On Javed Ali, Appeals CJP For Suo Motu

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 25, 2023 | 09:11 PM

The PTI Chief through a recorded message revealed custodial torture on Javed Ali while Usman Dar was also present there.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notice of brutal torture on Javed Ali, a grade-IV employee of Punjab school education department.

In a recorded message, Imran Khan regretted over violation of the fundamental rights and custodial torture.

“Javed Ali was detained, torture and his clothes were removed just to make him confess that he got money from Usman Dar,” said Imran Khan, adding that his wife and children were also brought to the room next to the room of Javed Ali.

“Some unknown people detained Javed Ali, tortured him and asked him to confess that it was Usman Dar who got him job and it was Usman Dar who used to get money from him,” he said.

Victim Javed Ali was also present there with Imran Khan who revealed that he was taken from the place of his job and detained somewhere by the unknown people. He also said that they just tortured him to make him confess that Usman Dar was involved in corruption but he did not do so and bore corruption.

Imran Khan regretted that such things did not take place in a civilized society and claimed that it started happening since the day what he said Dirty Harry came there.

“I personally request the CJP to take suo motu notice of the brutal torture on Javed. This is violation of the basic and fundamental rights,” he added.

