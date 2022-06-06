UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Urged OIC To Take Action Against Modi Govt

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 06, 2022 | 12:07 PM

The PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan condemns the BJP’s spokespersons derogatory remarks about Prophet (PBUH).

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the BJP’s spokespersons derogatory remarks about Prophet (PBUH).

Imran Khan urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take strict action against Narendra Modi s government.

Taking to Twitter, PTI chairman wrote “The attacks on Muslims are being carried out under the auspices of Modi government.”.

Imran Khan further wrote “This attack on our Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the most painful thing anyone can do to Muslims who feel an intense love & reverence for our Holy Prophet PBUH.”

