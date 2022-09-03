UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Urges Overseas Pakistanis To Invest In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2022 | 10:31 PM

Chairman, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and former prime minister, Imran Khan has urged overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan instead of investing in any other country

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and former prime minister, Imran Khan has urged overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan instead of investing in any other country.

He was addressing a public gathering here in Bahawalpur. He said that he had been making plan to initiate campaign to convince overseas Pakistanis to invest in their country. "I have been making a plan to convince overseas Pakistan to invest in Pakistan in different fields of business," he said.

He further said that he had urged overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan instead in Dubai or any other country. "Pakistan is your country and you should invest in Pakistan instead in Dubai or any other country," he said.

Referring to development of Pakistan, he said that development linked with spread of education. "We will have to ensure rule of education in Pakistan," he added.

He viewed that the country needed a powerful justice system. "We will have to make a powerful justice system in the country.

There should be rule of law. Every person including any powerful should be bound to follow the laws of the country," he said adding that we are fighting for maintaining rule of law and provision of justice in the country.

He paid rich tributes to founder of the country, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah told Muslims of the Sub-Continent that making of Pakistan was necessary in order to avoid being slave of Hindus after getting rid from the slavery of British in India.

Narrating condition of Indian Muslims, he said that now a days, Muslims of India had been facing atrocities. "Muslims are forced to become slaves of Hindus in India," he said adding that Quaid-e-Azam had said that a separate country for Muslims of India was necessary so that Muslims could live a life as an independent nation.

Recalling his regime, he said that economy was boosting when he was in power. "In our regime, national economy got record boost and development," he said.

