Imran Khan urges people to strictly follow COVID-19 SOPs

(@fidahassanain)

The Prime Minister syas that third wave of COVID-19 is more severe than the previous ones, therefore we should strictly adhere to the SOPs, including wearing of masks and avoiding gatherings as we did in the past.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the people to strictly follow the SOPs relating to COVID-19 as the country cannot afford complete lock down.

In a televised message, he said that the third wave of COVID-19 is more severe than the previous ones, therefore we should strictly adhere to the SOPs, including wearing of masks and avoiding gatherings as we did in the past. He said that number of COVID-19 patients are rising at a very fast pace due to the third wave of COVID-19.

Prime Minister said that as he and his wife have gone through the COVID-19 ordeal but with the blessings of Allah Almighty they remained safe.

On other side, Pakistan will receive another batch of over a million COVID-19 vaccine doses from China next week.

The Prime Minister’s Adviser on health Dr. Faisal Sultan said in a tweet today (Sunday) that the country has placed orders for the purchase of Sinopharm and CanSino vaccines from China which will be received within a few days.

He said several million additional doses are in the pipeline will be delivered in April.

Pakistan is currently vaccinating frontline healthcare workers and senior citizens using Sinopharm doses donated by China. According to latest statistics by the National Command and Operation Center,Fifty-seven more deaths and 4767 new cases of Coronavirus were reported across the country during the last twenty four hours. The death toll due to Covid-19 pandemic has now mounted to 14,215 while 595,929 patients have fully recovered from the disease so far.