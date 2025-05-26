Imran Khan Urges PTI To Prepare Countrywide Movement, Rejects ‘double Game’ Politicians
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 26, 2025 | 08:08 PM
Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan conveys a message from incarcerated former prime minister, who shared a firm stance on internal party loyalty and upcoming political strategy
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 26th, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has called on his party to prepare for a large-scale nationwide movement, asserting that there is no room in the party for those who "play on both sides of the wicket."
Speaking to media outside Adiala Jail, Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan conveyed a message from the incarcerated former prime minister, who shared a firm stance on internal party loyalty and the upcoming political strategy.
“Imran Khan has sent three key points,” Aleema said. “He has made it clear that individuals who are not fully committed to the party’s ideology—those playing a double game—will no longer have a place in PTI.”
Aleema further highlighted the deteriorating conditions faced by the PTI founder in custody. “He is not being granted even the basic rights given to ordinary prisoners. In the last eight months, he has only been allowed to speak to his children once, and the jail authorities are not permitting meetings with his sisters,” she said.
She also criticized the prison administration for allegedly denying Imran Khan access to reading material and medical care. “We try to deliver books, but they are stopped. He is not being allowed to consult his personal doctors either,” she added.
Regarding PTI’s future course, Aleema relayed that Imran Khan has instructed the party to gear up for a nationwide movement rather than a centralized protest in Islamabad.
“He said the movement would be countrywide. People will not be called just to Islamabad—we will take the campaign to every corner of Pakistan,” she stated.
Reaffirming his resolve, Aleema said the PTI founder declared, “They can keep me in jail for life—I will not bow down. Anyone who does not share this vision and commitment has no place in PTI,”.
