Imran Khan Used His 'intelligence Only To Steal National Wealth': Minister For Information And Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2023 | 11:37 PM

Imran Khan used his 'intelligence only to steal national wealth': Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan did everything at the behest of others during his over three-year government but "used his intelligence only to steal the national wealth"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan did everything at the behest of others during his over three-year government but "used his intelligence only to steal the national wealth".

The minister, in a news statement, said Imran Khan resorted to loot and plunder ruthlessly causing unprecedented damage to the national exchequer as well as the people. He not only benefitted his wife Bushra Bibi and her friend Farah Gogi, but also sugar, wheat, electricity and gas mafias to fill their pockets with ill-gotten money, she added.

"You (Imran Khan) were misleading 220 million people and you were misled by the former army chief," the minister said while reacting to Imran Khan's statements.

Imran Khan claimed that he was informed by the "agencies" about the corruption of others, she said while asking the PTI chief whether the former army chief also told him about of his own (Imran Khan) corruption.

She said Imran Khan also made a claim that Bajwa was lobbying in another foreign country for extension, but ironically it was he who himself had offered him lifetime tenure for the top military slot.

Marriyum asked Imran Khan why he had dissolved the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the advice of Bajwa. Imran Khan disrespected the public representatives of two provinces under a conspiracy, she added.

She said the statement made by Imran Khan about the imposition of martial law had exposed the real intent and objectives of the "Foreign Funded Fitna".

