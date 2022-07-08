Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases closed: Tayyaba Gull

(@Abdulla99267510)

The woman who had accused former NAB Chairman says NAB turned against her as she had refused to join former chairman retired justice Javed Iqbal in a flat.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2022) Tayyaba Gull who accused former chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of sexual harassment has claimed that former prime minister Imran Khan used her videos to have his NAB cases closed.

Tayyaba has also claimed that Imran Khan also used her videos to blackmail the opposition.

She has made these startling revelations while talking to a local tv.

Tayyaba said that NAB turned against her as she had refused to join former chairman retired justice Javed Iqbal in a flat.

She stated that she was called up to the Prime Minister's House by then-principal secretary Azam Khan after filing a complaint on the Prime Minister's Portal.

Promising her justice, she said they took her phone and aired the videos without her permission after two days. When she protested, they broadcast her denial. Finally, they put her and her husband in the Prime Minister’s House for one and a half months with the renewed commitment to provide them justice.

The woman said that after the videos were released, NAB did not arrest the PTI leaders and closed their cases.

She also claimed that other victims of Javed Iqbal were also in contact with her.

Gul also said that NAB had pressured Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan not to invite her to Thursday's meeting.

She lamented that her tormentor was still the chairman of the commission on missing persons, adding that had he been in any other country, he would have been in jail.

On other hand, Javed Iqbal called the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him baseless and unfounded. He claimed Gul is a fraud, citing her medical report, which was submitted to the NAB Court of Special Judge Syed Najamul Hassan by the woman medical officer of the Central Jail in Lahore.

It is stated in the report that prisoner Tayyaba Gul, w/o Muhammad Farooq, was brought to the Central Jail, Lahore, on Jan 16, 2019. According to the Prisoners Rule, 1978, every prisoner, who comes to the jail, is subjected to medical check-up. A medical officer checks up the prisoner for surgical, gynaecological, psychological history. Therefore, a medical check-up of Gul was also conducted but she did not lodge a complaint of any sexual harassment with the woman medical officer, deputy superintendent (judicial) and lady deputy superintendent of jail. Rather, she stated in writing that she did not want to undergo the medical check-up and that she was all right.