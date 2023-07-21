Open Menu

Imran Khan Using Delaying Tactics In Tosha Khana Case: Attaullah Tarrar

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minster (SAPM) on Interior Attaullah Tarar on Friday said that Pakistan Terhreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan Niazi using delaying tactics in Tosha Khana case.

Talking to media outside judicial complex, Tarrar questioned to as to why PTI chief Imran Khan is reluctant to appear before the court in the case.

"Absence from the court is a cowardness" said Tarrar adding that Imran Niazi's legal team is showing reluctance to provide a record of the money earned from selling the gifts and making baseless arguments to hide the corruption.

He said the case is now entering into the concluding phase but Imran khan Niazi's legal team is creating hurdles.

He blamed Imran Khan's lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar for destroying his case saying that the malpractice was proved against him in the case.

"They used to ask us to present receipts which we provided," said Tarrar adding that this is an open and shut case.

He said Imran Khan shall have to appear before the court in this case and cannot avoid conviction through different tactics.

He further said that the trial is of this case is underway for the last two years and there are only two witnesses but even then the case is not concluded.

