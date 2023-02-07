UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Using Delaying Tactics Instead Of Facing Cases: Tarar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Imran Khan using delaying tactics instead of facing cases: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interior Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday demanded the apex court to ensure hearing of the cases against Imran Khan on day to day basis as the PTI chairman had been using delaying tactics instead of facing them.

Addressing a press conference, he said Imran Khan was scared of facing cases and imprisonment because he had been involved in crimes of stealing gifts from Toshakhana and others.

It is to mention here that a sessions court in the federal capital Tuesday deferred the indictment of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief skipped the hearing citing health reasons.

He said Imran Khan did not appear even through video link and had been using delaying tactics instead of making arguments and resorting to technicalities for the delay. During the trials against PML-N leadership in past, Attaullah Tarar said that the hearing was conducted on day to day basis but Imran Khan had been trying to die down the cases instead of pursuing it.

The SAPM said that PTI leadership considered itself as `untouchable' but this `ladla syndrome' would not be effective further. "He is such a leader who never struggled for public issues and remained missing during the lawyer's movement when all political parties particularly PML-N were on the roads for the restoration of the then deposed judges'," he maintained.

Referring to another case, Attaullah Tarar said that an affidavit was submitted in the court declaring the aunt of Tyrian White as her guardian but Imran Khan had now challenged the jurisdiction of the court instead of facing the case about it.

In both aspects of this particular case, Attaullah Tarar viewed that Imran Khan would be disqualified because he had concealed facts being a public figure as information about kids was necessary to be submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan and Federal board of Revenue before contesting elections.

Attaullah Tarar said that an amount of Rs 1.6 billion was embezzled and transacted into the accounts of Farah Gogi, a close aide of Imran's wife Bushra Bibi. He also screened various slides during the press conference about 959 transactions by the `cash boys' into the account of Farah Gogi in three years.

The advisor said that all this amount was bribed money and 10-12 accounts were opened to get it. He said that a huge amount was received for the posting and transfers in the Punjab and nexus including the wife of Usman Buzdar, Bushra Bibi and Farah Gogi were involved in it.

