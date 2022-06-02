Imran Khan using 'religious card' to mislead public: Muhammad Zubair

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) senior leader Muhammad Zubair said on Thursday that ex-prime minister Imran Khan leading the country towards anarchy and using "religious card" in an effort to get public sympathies.

Talking to a private news channel, he lashed out at the former prime minister for non-serious behaviour and use of religious card in public gatherings for political gain.

He said that PTI regime was marred by low economic growth, highest ever inflation, extreme rise in unemployment, poverty and surge in fiscal deficits.

Pakistan is facing economic crisis due to ineffective policies of previous government, he added.

"PTI narrative only aims at misleading public and hide its poor performance", he further said.

Replying to a question, he said the hateful comments against state institutions were failed attempts to get rid of accountability, Imran Khan violated court verdict and he was making the state institutions controversial in a bid to save himself.

"Imran Khan's lies-based narrative is creating division in the country which is dangerous to the sovereignty of the country", he feared.