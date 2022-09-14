Imran Khan visits flood-hit village of Taunsa

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan along with the Punjab ministers and leadership visited the flood-affected village Chhatani of Taunsa Sharif Tehsil

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan along with the Punjab ministers and leadership visited the flood-affected village Chhatani of Taunsa Sharif Tehsil.

He expressed condolences with the heirs of deceased and offered Fateha for the departed souls. He also took round of the village for a first hand account of the devastation caused by the flood.

Commissioner D G Khan Liaqat Ali Chatta gave a briefing on the relief activities.

Imran Khan also dispatched 20 trucks of relief goods to the flood-affected areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan said he would request the Punjab chief minister to declare Taunsa Sharif as a district.

Former foreign minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, ex-Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar, Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and Advisor to the Punjab CM on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema accompanied the PTI chief.