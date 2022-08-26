Imran Khan visits flood relief camp in D I Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday visited a flood relief camp set up here at Ratta Kalachi Sports Complex

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday visited a flood relief camp set up here at Ratta Kalachi sports Complex.

Accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Shaukat Yousafzai, Senator Shibli Faraz, Sheikh Yaqub, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, and Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash, he took a round of camp and and inquired from the people about the damages and relief activities.

Commissioner Dera Aamir Afaq gave a briefing to PTI chairman about the flood situation, relief operations, loss of life and property, and infrastructure damage caused by the flood in the division.

Talking to the media, Imran Khan appreciated the measures taken by the administration in the flood-affected areas and directed the chief minister to prepare a feasibility report for complete relief operation and start work on an emergency basis.

He said the provincial government should provide funds immediately for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

He said the permanent solution of flood prevention was the construction of dams. Ten dams were planned during his government, he added.

Imran Khan said the current floods had caused much more damages than that of 2010.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said the provincial government stood by the flood victims and would not leave them alone in the difficult time.

He said an emergency had been declared in the D I Khan district to speed up the rescue and relief activities. The personnel of rescue and other departments were being hired from nearby districts for timely relief activities.

He directed the district administration officials that no affected person was left unattended.

Funds would be provided immediately for the early rehabilitation of flood victims and damaged infrastructure in the affected areas, he added.