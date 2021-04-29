UrduPoint.com
Imran Khan Voted "personality Of Week" In Al-Jazeera's News Competition Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:16 PM

Imran Khan voted

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been voted as "personality of the week" by Al-Jazeera's weekly programme "Sibaq-ul-Akhbar" (News Competition) for his views and efforts to address the issue of Islamophobia

"Sibaq-ul-Akhbar" (News Competition) is an interactive and live one hour weekly programme in Arabic on Al-jazeera tv. This programme is very famous in the Arab countries.

In this programme, the channel selects three to four top news of the week and subsequently viewers are asked to vote as to which is the top news story and personality associated with the story.

The programme covers news reports as well as interviews with guests.

Al-Jazeera's viewers/fans on the Sibaq-ul-Akhbar programme (held on April 24, 2021) voted for Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as "personality of the week" for his candid views on the issue of Islamophobia.

In the initial part of the programme, the anchor highlighted Prime Minister Imran Khan's achievements and later he took Shaukat Paracha (Anchor of Aaj TV) from Pakistan for comments.

