Imran Khan vows to take out out historic procession

The PTI Chairman has criticized the PTI government, saying that he knew the Sharif family adopting the same tactics that military dictators had been using since 1985.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 24th, 2022) PTI Chairman Imran Khan vowed to take out the historic procession by tomorrow.

He made this announcement despite the government's clear plan of stopping the long march.

He was addressing a press conference in Peshawar.

The police launched crackdown on PTI leaders and workers on Monday night and a constable also died during the crackdown.

The government said it would not allow the PTI to have its long march scheduled for May 25 (tomorrow).

Khan said they (Sharifs) always talked about democracy when they left power, asking that how many times these parties took to the streets.

He said, "They entered the houses of people and didn’t care for the privacy of women,” adding that the PTI government never thought to stop them.

He also said that the former Prime Minister then asked if the PTI government made any arrest when JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl or PPP Chairman Bilawal tool marches towards Islamabad.

Imran Khan strongly condemned the police crackdown, saying that they entered the house of a retired army major and a video showed a girl with tears in her eyes who said that she was harasses by the cops.

The former PM said 60% of the Federal cabinet comprised criminals who were roaming freely after attaining bails, while they still had cases of corruption worth Rs24 billion against them.

Khan said crime minister and his son had to be sentenced but now they were making decisions for the country.

"PTI has not violated any law in its 26 years of political history," said Khan.

The PTI chairman said that holding protest was a democratic right, pointing out that they were marching to Islamabad because it was proved in the National Security Council (NSC) meeting.

He stated that a foreign conspiracy was hatched and the [PTI] government was toppled, adding that those who had been criminals for the last 30 years were brought into power.

Talking about the judiciary, Khan said that the courts' reputation would be damaged if it permitted what was happening in the country. He also said their silence would "prove that there was no democracy in the country".

The PTI chairman said they were noting the Names of each and every official and bureaucrat.

He warned the bureaucracy that action would be takwn against them if they obeyed the illegal orders.

He asked the bureaucracy of Punjab how they could follow the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

"Hamza doesn't have majority votes. He doesn't have powers," he added.