UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Vows To Work For Strong Institutions, People's Rights

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2022 | 06:13 PM

Imran Khan vows to work for strong institutions, people's rights

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday underlined the need for further strengthening state institutions and upholding the people's rights

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday underlined the need for further strengthening state institutions and upholding the people's rights.

He said the PTI would continue its peaceful struggle for democracy and weeding out the menace of corruption.

Addressing party workers here, the former prime minister said strong institutions and respecting the people's mandate would guarantee a stable and prosperous Pakistan.

He said sustainable economic progress and prosperity in the country could not be achieved without a genuine democracy enjoying the masses' support. Early elections was the panacea of all problems, he added.

Imran Khan claimed that the PTI had succeeded in steering the country out of the financial crisis after coming into power in 2018 and put the economy back on track.

Its government had broadened tax net and kept prices of petroleum products under control despite international economic recessions in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, he added.

The PTI chief said his government launched crackdowns against the sugar mafia and provided much relief to poor farmers, resulting in record increase in the production of wheat, maize, rice, sugarcane and other crops last year.

He called for appointment of new Chief Election Commissioner and hearing of the foreign funding cases of all political parties.

He said his party would continue the peaceful political struggle for socio-economic empowerment of the masses, and not make any compromise on the country's integrity, sovereignty and interests.

He urged the party workers to get ready for a long march.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Election Commissioner Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Democracy Long March Progress 2018 All Government Wheat Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chernobyl radiation 'abnormal' since Russian takeo ..

Chernobyl radiation 'abnormal' since Russian takeover: IAEA chief

1 minute ago
 Unrelenting CASOs make Kashmiris' life miserable i ..

Unrelenting CASOs make Kashmiris' life miserable in Ramazan

1 minute ago
 Japan Allocates $48Bln to Mitigate Inflation Impac ..

Japan Allocates $48Bln to Mitigate Inflation Impact Amid Ukrainian Crisis - Repo ..

1 minute ago
 Sandu Says Transnistria Blasts Related to Internal ..

Sandu Says Transnistria Blasts Related to Internal Power Struggle in Unrecognize ..

1 minute ago
 CM to launch 'Rescue 1122 'helpline with a fleet o ..

CM to launch 'Rescue 1122 'helpline with a fleet of 200 fire tenders, ambulances ..

4 minutes ago
 AHF announces schedule for Hero Asia Cup 2022

AHF announces schedule for Hero Asia Cup 2022

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.