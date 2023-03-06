UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Wanted To Sell Institutions, Ousted From Power To Save Country: Former President Asif Ali Zardari

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Imran Khan wanted to sell institutions, ousted from power to save country: Former president Asif Ali Zardari

Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Monday said Imran Khan was ousted from power to save the country as he wanted to sell all the state institutions

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Monday said Imran Khan was ousted from power to save the country as he wanted to sell all the state institutions.

Had Imran Khan remained in the Prime Minister's Office, he would have completely ruined the country, he said while talking to media persons in Vehari.

Asif Zardari said politics was an art of possibilities, but Imran Khan was not a politician rather he was known for taking U-turns. Negotiations could be only held with politicians and political parties, and not someone like Imran Khan, he added.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf won the by-election in Rajanpur due to the price hike and not due to Imran Khan's popularity, he said.

The PPP leader said it was the interior minister's authority to arrest Imran Khan in any case.

He said the PPP was not part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rather it was a part of the government, and both had different views on different issues.

As regards the ongoing digital census, Asif Zardari said the Sindh government had some reservations on the matter.

Regarding alliance with other political parties, he said the PPP would look into the matter at the time of next elections.

Asif Zardari appreciated Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani for his political struggle, who remained imprisoned for six years and that was why he (Zardari) had made him the prime minister during the last PPP government.

On the contrary, he said, Imran Khan feared facing courts, which was not a trait of a politician.

To a question, he said the coalition government had to put the national economy on the right track. Pakistan was a country and not a public limited company which would be liquified. Japan and other countries had defaulted in the past.

During the PPP's government (2008-13), they had increased the salaries and pensions of employees and provided jobs to people, he added.

He said he had personal contacts with the people of Vehari, however, it was his first visit to the area.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Interior Minister Company Visit Alliance Price Japan Rajanpur Vehari Media All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

NA body for PCAA to decide about max height of hig ..

NA body for PCAA to decide about max height of high-rise buildings in airports v ..

6 minutes ago
 US Seeks USMCA Trade Dispute Talks With Mexico Ami ..

US Seeks USMCA Trade Dispute Talks With Mexico Amid Dispute Over GMO Corn - USTR

6 minutes ago
 NEPRA allows Rs 3.39 per unit additional surcharge ..

NEPRA allows Rs 3.39 per unit additional surcharge on electricity bills

12 minutes ago
 More than 850,000 Syrian, Turkish children displac ..

More than 850,000 Syrian, Turkish children displaced by deadly quakes

12 minutes ago
 Election to be held after completion of Census: Mi ..

Election to be held after completion of Census: Minister for Interior Rana Sanau ..

12 minutes ago
 Amitabh Bachchan sustain injuries on  set of ‘P ..

Amitabh Bachchan sustain injuries on  set of ‘Project K’

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.