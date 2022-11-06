UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Wants 'false FIR' In Firing Incident: Marriyum

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Imran Khan wants 'false FIR' in firing incident: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan wanted registration of a "false and illegal" First Information Report (FIR) in the Wazirabad firing incident.

Imran Khan, who was a foreign funded "Fitna", had been pressurizing the Punjab administration as well as police for the purpose, the minister said in a news statement.

She said the goons of PTI had attacked a police station in Gujrat to ensure registration of an FIR in accordance with the will of Imran Khan.

The minister said Imran Khan was adamant to get the FIR registered as per his own will because he wanted "rule of might" in the country.

She asked Imran Khan to get FIR registered as per law prior to holding a presser which would be full of allegations and lies.

"Imran Khan can hold a presser for two hours to churn out lies and hurl allegations, but has not been able to get the FIR registered under his own government (in Punjab) despite the fact that the incident took place four days ago," she questioned.

Marriyum took a dig at Imran Khan for failing to get the FIR registered despite having his own government in Punjab.

She said the" foreign funded Fitna", who had vowed to get the nation "Haqeeqi Azadi" (Real Freedom), could not get the FIR registered in a police station of Wazirabad despite passage of four days.

"The foreign funded Fitna has the audacity to hurl baseless allegations on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and an ISI officer regarding his assassination attempt, but cannot get the FIR registered in Wazirabad," she wondered.

