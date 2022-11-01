UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Wants To Destabilise Pakistan: Ali Pervaiz Malik

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Imran Khan wants to destabilise Pakistan: Ali Pervaiz Malik

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ali Pervaiz Malik on Tuesday said Imran Khan was not pressurizing the incumbent government for holding early elections, but he merely wanted to spread chaos in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should shun the politics of agitation, and stubborn attitude adopted to get its unconstitutional demands fulfilled.

To a question about the PTI chief's demand for early elections, he said the government would complete its tenure and hold the general election next year.

After losing the power, he said, PTI leaders started a malicious campaign against the state institutions.

He said the government would ensure taking steps that would protect the democratic and constitutional system of the country.

