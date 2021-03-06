Imran Khan wants to make Pakistan prosperous by ensuring rule of law : Shibli Faraz

UrduPoint.com
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to make the country prosperous by ensuring rule of law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to make the country prosperous by ensuring rule of law.

Addressing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers outside here the Parliament House, he said the party had now emerged as the single largest party in both the National Assembly and the Senate.

Those who wanted to pressurize the prime minister for getting an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) would never succeed in their designs, he added.

The minister said the government was committed to take the country forward towards development and the masses would continue listening good news in days to come.

He said the workers would have to play their role in further strengthening the party.

