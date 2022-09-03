UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Wants To Save His Skin By Spreading Anarchy: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2022 | 10:31 PM

Imran Khan wants to save his skin by spreading anarchy: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said Imran Khan wanted to save his skin in corruption cases by spreading anarchy in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said Imran Khan wanted to save his skin in corruption cases by spreading anarchy in the country.

"Imran Khan has launched Tehreek-e-fasad (movement to spread anarchy) to save himself in the corruption cases," the minister said in a news statement while reacting to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman's address to a public gathering in Bahawalpur.

The people were facing flash floods, but Imran Khan did only think about himself and his politics, she added.

The minister said Imran Khan seemed to be obsessed with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz during his visit to the South Punjab.

Instead of announcing any relief for the flood affectees, Imran Khan only did politicking during his visit to the South Punjab which was under water, she added.

She said Imran Khan wanted to introduce a system in the country which could help him avenge his political opponents.

Marriyum said the coalition government had foiled Imran Khan's conspiracy to turn Pakistan into Sri Lanka. The country was witnessing economic and political stability by the grace of Allah Almighty.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Flood Water Sri Lanka Visit Maryam Aurangzeb Bahawalpur Government

Recent Stories

International community to provide assistance to P ..

International community to provide assistance to Pakistan in flood calamity: Ahs ..

20 seconds ago
 Imran Khan urges overseas Pakistanis to invest in ..

Imran Khan urges overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan

1 minute ago
 UN Security Council Condemns Attack on Afghan Mosq ..

UN Security Council Condemns Attack on Afghan Mosque

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister briefs Sri Lankan President on floo ..

Prime Minister briefs Sri Lankan President on floods in Pakistan

1 minute ago
 GRU Warned About Possible Assassination Plot on Go ..

GRU Warned About Possible Assassination Plot on Gorbachev During US Visit - Reag ..

15 minutes ago
 Chinese to provide additional RMB 300 million floo ..

Chinese to provide additional RMB 300 million flood relief supplies to Pakistan

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.