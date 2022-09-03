Imran Khan wants to save his skin by spreading anarchy: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said Imran Khan wanted to save his skin in corruption cases by spreading anarchy in the country

"Imran Khan has launched Tehreek-e-fasad (movement to spread anarchy) to save himself in the corruption cases," the minister said in a news statement while reacting to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman's address to a public gathering in Bahawalpur.

The people were facing flash floods, but Imran Khan did only think about himself and his politics, she added.

The minister said Imran Khan seemed to be obsessed with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz during his visit to the South Punjab.

Instead of announcing any relief for the flood affectees, Imran Khan only did politicking during his visit to the South Punjab which was under water, she added.

She said Imran Khan wanted to introduce a system in the country which could help him avenge his political opponents.

Marriyum said the coalition government had foiled Imran Khan's conspiracy to turn Pakistan into Sri Lanka. The country was witnessing economic and political stability by the grace of Allah Almighty.