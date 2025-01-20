Imran Khan warns of no fourth meeting if judicial commission not formed in seven days

(@Abdulla99267510)

Barrister Gohar while quoting Imran Khan outside Adiala Jail says PTI is waiting to see what progress govt makes

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that if a judicial commission was not formed within seven days, the fourth meeting would not take place, said party Chairman Barrister Gohar on Monday.

Barrister Gohar said that Irfan Siddiqui is the spokesperson for the government’s negotiation committee, and it is not appropriate for him to create obstacles in the talks. He emphasized that their meeting was held regarding the law and order situation and should not be turned into a controversy.

He was talking to the media outside Adiala jail in Rawalpindi on Monday.

He further said that PTI wanted to continue the negotiations with the government but their condition remained regarding formation of a judicial commission.

“Imran Khan has clearly stated that if the commission is not formed within seven days, there will be no fourth meeting.

We are waiting to see what progress the government makes. If the commission is not established, then the talks will be pointless,” said the PTI chairman.

He also remarked that the government is in a state of panic because it is a “Form 47 government”.

He urged the Federal government to focus on negotiations, saying that the success of the talks would be a success for Pakistan.

“I always advocate for patience and tolerance in negotiations. Instead of rushing, we need to move forward with composure,” said Barrister Gohar.

He also clarified that the official invitations for Donald Trump's inauguration have not been issued yet as such invitations are decided by his election committee.