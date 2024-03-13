Imran Khan warns of Sri-Lanka like situation in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI founder and former Prime Minister says that all his prediction have come true, regretting that the was not allowed to take part in the elections but despite all that the voters retaliated and finally the mandate was snatched.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that all his predictions proved true, a Sri Lanka-like situation was going to unfold in Pakistan, inflation would further go up and the people would come out on the streets.

“The money is going to be used in the Senate elections,” said the PTI founder while holding informal talk with the journalist at Adiala jail on Wednesday.

Imran Khan expressed concerns about the state of the country and corruption.

He said the PTI was not allowed to participate in the elections, the voters retaliated against them on polling day but did not accept change through votes, the mandate was snatched and the people's hopes were shattered.

“All my predictions have come true; now I am revealing that a Sri Lanka-like situation is unfolding in Pakistan, inflation will increase further, and people will come out on the streets,” said the former prime minister.

He said, “Our peaceful protest against corruption in the elections will continue, and we will also go to the Supreme Court against electoral fraud,”.

He said Gilani's son was caught in the last Senate elections, but he was not punished yet. Imran Khan further said that everything is based on lies in the country, the elections were rigged, the institutions' credibility was destroyed and the security threat is also a lie; the whole country is running on lies, institutions were destroyed.

Imran Khan also rejected the possibility of a deal, saying that no deal is being made, even the meetings with the lawyers were stopped.