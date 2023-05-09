Imran Khan was not tortured during arrest, says Rana Sanaullah

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Interior Minister claims the PTI chief has been involved in corruption and has been arrested under the law.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust and Toshakhana cases under the law, said Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday.

The arrest took place with the assistance of Rangers, with Khan being taken into custody near the Judicial Complex and later transferred to the NAB Rawalpindi office.

Following the arrest, PTI workers and supporters have been protesting in various cities across the country. In response to the situation, the Punjab government has decided to call in Rangers throughout the province.

The decision was made at an important meeting of the provincial anti-terrorism committee chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary Interior, which discussed the law and order situation in the province.

In addition to calling in Rangers, the Punjab Home Department has imposed Section 144 throughout the province and also ordered the shutdown of mobile phone services. The provincial government has also written a letter requesting Rangers be deployed in the province.

Rana Sanaullah commented on the arrest, stating that Imran Khan had been caught collaborating with the enemies of the country to harm Pakistan. He warned that if anyone attempts to disrupt the situation, the law will come into force with full force.

The arrest of Imran Khan is likely to have significant political repercussions, with the PTI being one of the main opposition parties in the country. The situation remains tense, with protests continuing and the deployment of Rangers in the province.