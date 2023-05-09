UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Was Not Tortured During Arrest, Says Rana Sanaullah

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2023 | 06:58 PM

Imran Khan was not tortured during arrest, says Rana Sanaullah

The Interior Minister claims the PTI chief has been involved in corruption and has been arrested under the law.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust and Toshakhana cases under the law, said Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday.

The arrest took place with the assistance of Rangers, with Khan being taken into custody near the Judicial Complex and later transferred to the NAB Rawalpindi office.

Following the arrest, PTI workers and supporters have been protesting in various cities across the country. In response to the situation, the Punjab government has decided to call in Rangers throughout the province.

The decision was made at an important meeting of the provincial anti-terrorism committee chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary Interior, which discussed the law and order situation in the province.

In addition to calling in Rangers, the Punjab Home Department has imposed Section 144 throughout the province and also ordered the shutdown of mobile phone services. The provincial government has also written a letter requesting Rangers be deployed in the province.

Rana Sanaullah commented on the arrest, stating that Imran Khan had been caught collaborating with the enemies of the country to harm Pakistan. He warned that if anyone attempts to disrupt the situation, the law will come into force with full force.

The arrest of Imran Khan is likely to have significant political repercussions, with the PTI being one of the main opposition parties in the country. The situation remains tense, with protests continuing and the deployment of Rangers in the province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Rangers National Accountability Bureau Government Of Punjab Punjab Law And Order Mobile Rana SanaUllah Rawalpindi Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Punjab govt calls in Rangers, imposes Section 144 ..

Punjab govt calls in Rangers, imposes Section 144 after Imran Khan’s arrest

17 minutes ago
 Who issued arrest warrants for PTI Chief Imran Kha ..

Who issued arrest warrants for PTI Chief Imran Khan?

43 minutes ago
 Saba Qamar suffers from lung inflections

Saba Qamar suffers from lung inflections

1 hour ago
 First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discu ..

First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discuss latest evidence-based knowl ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties ..

Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties with neighbouring countries: F ..

3 hours ago
 PTI releases Imran Khan’s pre-recorded message f ..

PTI releases Imran Khan’s pre-recorded message for the nation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.