Imran Khan Was Trained To Hatch Conspiracies: Shazia Marri

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2022 | 06:39 PM

Imran Khan was trained to hatch conspiracies: Shazia Marri

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Atta Marri has said that former selected prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted by former President Asif Ali Zardari through parliament in a constitutional manner

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Atta Marri has said that former selected prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted by former President Asif Ali Zardari through parliament in a constitutional manner.

She said that Imran Khan was a person, who had been trained for making conspiracies more than 22 years and now, he has been proclaiming that conspiracies were being hatched against him in the country.

This she expressed in a statement issued here on Friday.

Federal Minister said that the allies of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan have also fed up with his blatant lies and subterfuge, and trickery tactics.

She said that, even, Foreign rulers didn't trust on PTI's Chief Imran Khan and they did not taken Imran Khan's statements seriously.

Ms Marri said that incompetent and inept former Prime Minister Imran Khan had isolated Pakistan in the world and a gang of clowns led by Imran Khan had also turned the country into a drama.

She further said that selected Imran Khan violated the constitution of Pakistan.

