Imran Khan weights himself above law: Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik said on Monday that Imran Khan has a feudal mindset and believed that he was above the law and courts.

While talking to a private news channel, he said that during Imran's era, false cases were registered against PML-N leaders, and they endured the worst political victimization.

PML-N did not believe in politics of revenge, but abide by the law and court orders, he added.

Musadik Malik lambasted PTI chief that "Imran Khan is inciting people against state institutions and his speeches are a deliberate attempt to spread anarchy".

He further said that it's Imran's habit to label baseless allegations against political rivals and state institutions without any proof.