UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Weights Himself Above Law: Minister Of State For Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Imran Khan weights himself above law: Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik said on Monday that Imran Khan has a feudal mindset and believed that he was above the law and courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik said on Monday that Imran Khan has a feudal mindset and believed that he was above the law and courts.

While talking to a private news channel, he said that during Imran's era, false cases were registered against PML-N leaders, and they endured the worst political victimization.

PML-N did not believe in politics of revenge, but abide by the law and court orders, he added.

Musadik Malik lambasted PTI chief that "Imran Khan is inciting people against state institutions and his speeches are a deliberate attempt to spread anarchy".

He further said that it's Imran's habit to label baseless allegations against political rivals and state institutions without any proof.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Court

Recent Stories

Women still barred as Afghan universities reopen f ..

Women still barred as Afghan universities reopen for men

11 minutes ago
 Bacteria Resistant to Commonly Used Antibiotics Of ..

Bacteria Resistant to Commonly Used Antibiotics Often Found in Humans, Animals - ..

11 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsa ..

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal slams Imran for escapi ..

19 minutes ago
 Spain Asks US to Remove Soil Contaminated With Rad ..

Spain Asks US to Remove Soil Contaminated With Radiation After Accident in 1966 ..

21 minutes ago
 Kilicdaroglu Delared Turkish Opposition's Single C ..

Kilicdaroglu Delared Turkish Opposition's Single Candidate in May 14 Presidentia ..

21 minutes ago
 OSCE Says Legal Opinion on Georgian Foreign Agents ..

OSCE Says Legal Opinion on Georgian Foreign Agents Bill in Preparation

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.