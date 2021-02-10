UrduPoint.com
Imran Khan Welcomes Sri Lankan PM's Assurance Of Allowing Muslims To Bury Covid-19 Victims

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 08:20 PM

Imran Khan welcomes Sri Lankan PM's assurance of allowing Muslims to bury Covid-19 victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday welcomed the assurance given by his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa in the Parliament, allowing Muslims to bury those died from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We welcome Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa's assurance given in Sri Lankan Parliament today allowing Muslims to bury those who died from COVID19," Imran Khan said in a tweet posted on his twitter handle.

