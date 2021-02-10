ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday welcomed the assurance given by his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa in the Parliament, allowing Muslims to bury those died from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We welcome Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa's assurance given in Sri Lankan Parliament today allowing Muslims to bury those who died from COVID19," Imran Khan said in a tweet posted on his twitter handle.

