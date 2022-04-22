Imran Khan, wife paid Rs 38 mln to retain foreign gifts worth Rs 142 mln, documents reveal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi retained all the 112 valuable gifts worth Rs 142.02 million given by foreign countries, either for free or by purchasing at throwaway prices of Rs 38 million.

The official documents available with APP reveal that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi retained 52 free gifts worth Rs 800,200 without paying a single penny.

The list of Toshakhana gifts received by the former PM between August 2018 and December 2021 remained a secret during his tenure, making the situation scandalous to reports of hiding the information from the tax authorities.

Toshakhana, a department under the Cabinet Division, maintains the record of the precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, and officials by heads of foreign governments, states, and dignitaries as a goodwill gesture.

The then government had adopted the stance that the disclosure of any information related to Toshakhana would jeopardise international ties.

The list of gifts shows that the other valuables were kept by the couple after paying an extremely less amount than the assessed value.

From seven luxurious Rolex and other expensive watches to gold and diamond jewelry including multiple necklaces, bracelets, rings, multiple diamond chains, an expensive pen and cufflinks worth millions, dinner sets, perfumes, and Oud fragrance, the couple retained everything that different states of the world were gifting to Pakistan.

The most precious gift was presented by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman during the very first visit of PM Imran Khan to the Kingdom. However, to the irony, the Rs 85 million Graff wristwatch was retained by the former prime minister at mere Rs 20 million.

Below is the detail of the gifts received and retained by Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, their value, and the amount paid by Khan to retain the gifts: One Watch Rolex Gent's Rs 900,000; a Rolex watch ladies Rs 400,000; an IPhone Rs 210,000; two gents suites Rs 30,000; one perfume Dolce&Gabba Rs 35000; two perfumes Bvlgari Rs 30,000 and Rs 26,000; one perfume Rubi Rs 40,000; one wallet Samsonite Rs 6,000; one wallet Aigner ladies Rs 18,000; and one ball pen Mont Blanc Rs 28,000 received on 9-11-2018. All these items were retained against a payment of Rs 338,600.

One watch (Graff) valued at Rs 85,000,000; pair of cufflinks Rs 5.67 million; one pen Rs 1.5 million; one ring Rs 8.75 million received on 18-09-2018. For these, Khan paid Rs 20.278 million.

One watch Rolex values Rs 3.8 million was retained after paying Rs 754,000 and another Rolex watch worth Rs1.5 million received on 1-10-2018 was retained after depositing Rs 294,000 in the national kitty.

Two kg Oud Rs 200,000, two bottles of Attar Rs 180,000; one Tasbeeh (Mouward) Rs 130,000 received on 19-06-2019. Khan paid Rs 240,000 to retain these items.

One watch worth Rs 1,900,000 was received on 26-12-2019 and retained against a payment of Rs 935,000.

A Rolex watch Rs 4,408,000; a pair of cufflinks Rs 255,000; one ring Rs 230,000; unstitched cloth Rs 7,000; one necklace Rs 10,970,000; one bracelet Rs 2,430,000; one ring Rs 2,836,000 and a pair of ear rings Rs 1,856,000 were received by Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi on 29-09-2020 and retained against a payment of Rs 9.031 million.

One locket with chain (gold and diamond) Rs 269,350; one pair of ear tops (gold and diamond) Rs 111,800; two rings gold and diamond Rs 149,400 and Rs 272,350 each; and two bracelets gold Rs 235,500.

These gifts were presented to the prime minister's wife on 11-10-2019. A sum of Rs 544,000 was deposited in the government account against these items.

Noritake dinner set (26 pieces) Rs 110,000 received on 4-3-21 was retained after paying Rs 40,000.

Another Noritake dinner set (34 pieces) Rs 100,000 and a pair of cufflinks Rs 20,000 were received on 4-3-2021 and retained after paying a sum of Rs 45,000.

Bushra Bibi on 21-05-2021 also received a necklace worth Rs 1,359,000; earrings Rs 275,000; ring Rs 225,000; and bracelet Rs 4,000,000. She retained all the items against Rs 2,914,500.

Olive oil and coffee worth Rs 104,000 and Ajwa date worth Rs 17,000 were received on 15-11-2021 and retained for Rs 193,000.

Oud wood, two bottles of Oud and two robes worth Rs 254,000; dates, honey, olive oil bottles and coffee worth Rs 42,000, and a book Craft of Kingdom Rs 500 were received on 21-05-2021 and retained after paying Rs 133,250.

Other gifts retained for free include one decoration piece priced Rs 20,000 received on 29-08-2018; one table mat valued Rs 30,000 received on 4-9-2018; one decoration piece (Rs 8,000) and one locket (Rs 20,000) received on 4-9-2018; Model of Makkah Clock Tower (Rs 25,000) received on 6-9-2018; a decoration piece (Rs 9,000) gifted on 10-09-2018; one wall hanging (Rs 8,000) and one decoration piece (Rs 25,000) received on 13-09-2018; one flower vase (Rs15,000) received on 30-10-2018; and one tea set valued Rs 3,500 received on 9-11-2018.

One decoration piece Rs 15,000 and eight books received on 14-11-2018; one wall hanging Rs 15,000; two decoration pieces Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 each; one frame Rs 20,000 and one flower vase Rs 30,000 received on 9-1-2019; one carpet Rs 20,000 received on 16-01-2019; one frame received on 15-03-2019; a table watch, card holder and paper weight Rs 3,500 received on 11-04-2019; a gown, Oud and two small perfumes Rs 30,000 received on 17-04-2019; one carpet Rs 30,000, one calligraphy Rs 5,000 received on 26-04-2019; one flower vase Rs 30,000, one carpet Rs 30,000; wall hanging Rs 30,000 and a model of truck received on 2-5-2019; and one paper wall hanging Rs 5,000 received on 16-06-2019; One decoration piece of Rs 23,000 received on 28-06-2019; two decoration pieces worth Rs 30,000 were received on 7-10-2019; two boxes of dates, two jai-e-nimaz, two tasbeeh, six bottles of honey worth Rs 29,700 were received, and retained on 14-10-2019; a piece of carpet and a decoration piece worth Rs22,000 received on 18-10-2019; one wool carpet received and retained on 13-12-2019 was valued at Rs28,000; a ladies hand bag gifted to Ms. Bushra Bibi worth Rs5,000 was retained on 11-02-2020; one carpet Rs3,000 and a wall hanging Rs20,000 were received on 26-10-2020.

Another wall hanging worth Rs15,000 was received on 10-11-2020. A decoration piece of Rs20,000 was received on 4-12-2020; a carpet Rs32,000 received on 18-01-2021 and another carpet Rs22,000 on 22-02-2021; gemstones of Sri Lanka Rs5,000 and a Tasbeeh Rs2,500 was received on 4-3-2021. A chessboard was gifted on 30-07-2021 worth Rs27,000; a model door of Khana Kaaba was Rs20,000.

One Onyx bowl of Rs22,000 and a model of the key of Kaaba Rs6,000 were received on 17-08-2021 and retained. Oud wood Rs250,000; two bottles of oud (oil) (Taif Rose Bridge Rate) Rs36,000; three robes Rs9,000.