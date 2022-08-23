UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Will Be Answerable For Criticizing National Institutions: Karim Kundi

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2022 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party leader Faisal Karim Kundi Tuesday said that former prime minister Imran Khan was criticizing national institutions for scoring political points and thus he will be answerable for "hatching a conspiracy against institutions".

"Imran Khan will have to be answerable for threatening the judges", he said while speaking to a private news channel.

"The Pakistan Army is not only the guardians of Pakistan's borders but also a pride for the nation", he mentioned.

Karim Kundi while criticizing Imran Khan's statement against PPP said that Pakistan People's Party is only a biggest democratic party and its manifesto can make the homeland a truly democratic and welfare state.

Imran Khan's dream will never comes true, Faisal said, adding, he conspired against democracy and abused respected national institutions which will never be tolerated.

Replying to a question, he said that we are truly believers of democracy and the general election would be held on time after completion of present government's tenure and its introduction of the electoral reforms.

He said the government will take all the coalition parties on board before making any important state decisions.

