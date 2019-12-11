UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Khan Will Be No More In Corridors Of Power In 2020: Manzoor Wassan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 02:46 PM

Imran Khan will be no more in corridors of power in 2020: Manzoor Wassan

PPP leader Manzoor Wassan has predicted that he is not seeing Imran Khan as Prime Minister (PM) in 2020." Year 2020 will be year of change

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th December, 2019) PPP leader Manzoor Wassan has predicted that he is not seeing Imran Khan as Prime Minister (PM) in 2020." Year 2020 will be year of change.

2020 will be highly hazardous year. I am seeing Imran Khan no more in the office of PM in 2020", he said this while replying to a question from a journalist.

Talking of in house change he said that next year is likely to bring great change.

" I am once again saying I am not seeing Imran Khan as PM in 2020. The next year will prove bitter for the government, he added.He has also claimed that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in 2020.He warned that in coming days the politicians will be pitched against each other. Need is there to demonstrate wisdom and sagacity, he urged.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Manzoor Wassan 2020 From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Lawyers set police van on fire after attack on PIC

8 seconds ago

Malaysian delegation from Asia E University visits ..

38 seconds ago

Realme Becomes The FastestGrowingSmartphone Brand ..

5 minutes ago

Indonesia hit with $5.2 billion in forest-fire los ..

54 seconds ago

'Ahsan adopted escape route instead of replying to ..

5 minutes ago

'Transforming India into extremist Hindu state sea ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.