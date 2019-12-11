Imran Khan will be no more in corridors of power in 2020: Manzoor Wassan

PPP leader Manzoor Wassan has predicted that he is not seeing Imran Khan as Prime Minister (PM) in 2020." Year 2020 will be year of change

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th December, 2019) PPP leader Manzoor Wassan has predicted that he is not seeing Imran Khan as Prime Minister (PM) in 2020." Year 2020 will be year of change.

2020 will be highly hazardous year. I am seeing Imran Khan no more in the office of PM in 2020", he said this while replying to a question from a journalist.

Talking of in house change he said that next year is likely to bring great change.

" I am once again saying I am not seeing Imran Khan as PM in 2020. The next year will prove bitter for the government, he added.He has also claimed that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in 2020.He warned that in coming days the politicians will be pitched against each other. Need is there to demonstrate wisdom and sagacity, he urged.