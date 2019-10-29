Imran Khan will be responsible if anything happened to Nawaz Sharif: Ahsan Iqbal

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -Oct 29th, 2019) PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would be responsible if anything happened to their leader former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Nawaz Sharif would never move any application to the government for his treatment abroad. He gave these remarks while talking to the reporters outside Islamabad High Court on Tuesday. Ahsan Iqbal said time frame for thier leader's health may cause him mental stress. He said their counsel told the bench about the health condition of Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, Dr. Adnan, who is personal physician of former Nawaz Sharif, expressed serious concerns about the health of former prime minister.

"Nawaz Sharif's kineys are not properly functioning while his blood pressure and sugar level is also not stable," said Dr. Adnan, adding that " the further tests will show the actual status of his health,".

Earlier, PTI's government said that it accepted the decision of the Islamabad High Court regarding PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's release on bail in Al-Azizia reference.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on information and Broadcasting Dr.Firdous Ashiq Awan said that they would not play politcs with the ill. She said Prime Minister had asked them not to do politics with those who are ill and feable.

Ashiq Awan said they all got sick whenever they lost power and said that they would not say anything until the medical boards' reports. She said whereas the Nawaz Sharif's treatment in abroad is concerned no application was moved in this regard to the court. She said they respected the courts and accepted the courts' verdict.

Islamabad High Court while announcing its reserved decision allowed eight-week bail to former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and directed him to deposit Rs 2 million surety bonds each. The court observed that if his health deteriorated further the Punjab government could be approached.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif currently at Services Hospital secured his bails from Lahore High Court and Islamabad High Court in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case and Al-Azizia reference respectively.



