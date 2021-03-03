Imran Khan will continue making efforts against horse-trading, corruption: MPAs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) struggled for 22 years against horse-trading and the Prime Minister Imran Khan would continue making efforts against corruption said Members of Punjab Provincial Assembly.

Talking to APP MPA Abida Raja said, Prime Minister Imran Khan has always supported transparency and raised his voice against corruption in the system throughout his long struggle and PTI is committed to implement vision of the prime minister.

She congratulated PTI's Fauzia Arshad for securing 174 votes in the Senate election saying that her winning margin was evidence enough that there was a clear horse-trading on the men's seat.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had struggled for 22 years to make corruption free Pakistan.

PTI had won the general election due to its manifesto of launching anti-corruption drive in the country.

MPA Umar Tanveer Butt said, PTI government was determined to eliminate the menace of corruption from the country and also hold accountability of all corrupt elements.

To a question about Hafeez Sheikh's defeat in senate election he said it was not a matter of success or defeat.

Today Imran Khan has succeeded as PTI did not indulge in any horse-trading and buying votes.

He further said, Prime Minister Imran Khan had constituted a committee to probe the scandalous vote buying video showing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inasf (PTI) MPAs allegedly accepting bribes prior to 2018 Senate elections.

He informed that PTI has filed a petition in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking disqualification of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) joint Senate candidate, Yousaf Raza Gillani.

Yousaf Raza Gillani committed corrupt practices and his son Ali Haider Gilani urged MNAs to waste their votes, he said adding, a petition has been filed for Yousaf Raza Gillani's disqualification and now action in accordance with the law should be taken on corrupt practices.

The video has badly exposed the faces of so-called politicians and showing the shameful way in which the politicians buying and selling votes. After the video of Ali Raza Gillani, Yousuf Raza Gillani had no moral grounds for contesting the elections, he added.