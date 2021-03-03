UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Khan Will Continue Making Efforts Against Horse-trading, Corruption: MPAs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 10:40 PM

Imran Khan will continue making efforts against horse-trading, corruption: MPAs

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) struggled for 22 years against horse-trading and the Prime Minister Imran Khan would continue making efforts against corruption said Members of Punjab Provincial Assembly

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) struggled for 22 years against horse-trading and the Prime Minister Imran Khan would continue making efforts against corruption said Members of Punjab Provincial Assembly.

Talking to APP MPA Abida Raja said, Prime Minister Imran Khan has always supported transparency and raised his voice against corruption in the system throughout his long struggle and PTI is committed to implement vision of the prime minister.

She congratulated PTI's Fauzia Arshad for securing 174 votes in the Senate election saying that her winning margin was evidence enough that there was a clear horse-trading on the men's seat.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had struggled for 22 years to make corruption free Pakistan.

PTI had won the general election due to its manifesto of launching anti-corruption drive in the country.

MPA Umar Tanveer Butt said, PTI government was determined to eliminate the menace of corruption from the country and also hold accountability of all corrupt elements.

To a question about Hafeez Sheikh's defeat in senate election he said it was not a matter of success or defeat.

Today Imran Khan has succeeded as PTI did not indulge in any horse-trading and buying votes.

He further said, Prime Minister Imran Khan had constituted a committee to probe the scandalous vote buying video showing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inasf (PTI) MPAs allegedly accepting bribes prior to 2018 Senate elections.

He informed that PTI has filed a petition in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking disqualification of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) joint Senate candidate, Yousaf Raza Gillani.

Yousaf Raza Gillani committed corrupt practices and his son Ali Haider Gilani urged MNAs to waste their votes, he said adding, a petition has been filed for Yousaf Raza Gillani's disqualification and now action in accordance with the law should be taken on corrupt practices.

The video has badly exposed the faces of so-called politicians and showing the shameful way in which the politicians buying and selling votes. After the video of Ali Raza Gillani, Yousuf Raza Gillani had no moral grounds for contesting the elections, he added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Yousaf Raza Gillani Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Provincial Assembly Ali Haider Gilani 2018 Moral All From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Victory of Gillani is result of corruption: Farruk ..

5 minutes ago

Unofficial results of 12 seats of senate election ..

5 minutes ago

38 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

UAF organizes workshop to impart modern physics kn ..

5 minutes ago

Greece extends lockdown as Covid cases hit year hi ..

8 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 8 more positive for COVID-19

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.