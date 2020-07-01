Imran Khan will defeat corruption, corrupt mafia: Khurram Sher Zaman

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman Wednesday said that PPP and PML N faced a defeat over the succesful passing of budget 2020-21.

He said that the opposition parties must stop dreaming of minusing Imran Khan as he would soon minus the corrupt mafia and corruption from the country, according to a PTI news release.

He said, 'The nation is suffering due to the wrong policies of these old politicians,they must have shame while talking on destruction of public institutions. Both PPP and PML N recruited their political workers killing merit and hiring more than it was required. PML N leader Mushahid ullah Khan requests to not fire pilots with fake licences."He said that they are the mafias , the cure has commenced and we will not let the struggle of Imran Khan go in vain.