Imran Khan Will Dissolve The Assembly If Any Hurdle Is Created In His Vision For The Country, Says Asad Umar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 16 seconds ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 03:54 PM

Imran Khan will dissolve the assembly if any hurdle is created in his vision for the country, says Asad Umar Â 

The Minister for Planning and Development says that Imran Khan has come into power not for the sake of power but to serve the people in accordance with his vision.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2021) Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would dissolve the assembly if any hurdle was created in his vision for the country.

Asad Umar believed that Imran Khan did not come into power for the sake of power; he was not a politician rather was a leader.

“ I was asked if Imran Khan can dissolve the assembly, see the answer in this clip. Imran Khan is not a politician, he is a leader,” said Umar in a local tv program.

“He never came into politics for power. Power is only a mean of serving the people. He is here for his vision for this country,” said Asad Umar.

During the program, Asad Umar also shared an incident from the time when the now ruling PTI had a coalition government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Umar said: “There was a group comprising 10-12 people protesting against the government. The prime minister called me in a meeting where he planned to address the issues raised by the protesters. He called for a pen and a paper to literally note down all their concern,”.

He also quoted PM Khan as saying: “If anybody thinks they can fulfill their demands by blackmailing me, I will break the government today, not tomorrow,”.

He said that PM would ensure to curtail his time as a prime minister and if he thought any hurdle in the way of his vision to serve the people.

The minister said that the premier will undoubtedly curtail his time as a prime minister if he feels that his vision to serve the people is not being accomplished.

“Imran Khan doesn’t want power; he wants to serve the people,” he added.

