UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Will Have To Pay The Price Of Fake Narrative Of Regime Change; Khawaja Asif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Imran Khan will have to pay the price of fake narrative of regime change; Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said PTI Chief Imran Khan have to pay the political price for his lies and changing narrative regarding foreign conspiracy behind his ouster from power

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said PTI Chief Imran Khan have to pay the political price for his lies and changing narrative regarding foreign conspiracy behind his ouster from power.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, Asif quoting Imran's interview with Financial Times, said Imran took an other U-turn expressing the desire to mend relations with the United States despite accusing it of treating Paksitan as a 'slave'.

Imran has buried his narrative of Haqiqi Azadi and imported government. He said Imran's politics revolves around fake narratives and lies which compromised national interests.

Khawaja Asif said Imran Khan's political rhetoric in the past and the recent one regarding cipher are based on local political consumption.

Imran's accusations against the US had embarrassed the entire country. Now he was saying to forget that narrative which already damaged country's relations abroad. Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) should sit home instead of disturbing routine life of the people through its long march.

Imran did not stand over his narrative more than a few weeks. He has compromised the honour and dignity of the country.

He wrongly termed the constitutional process of his ouster from power by tabling a confidence motion as foreign conspiracy. He urged the august House to ponder over it as Imran Khan must not go scot-free. He should have to pay the price of his persistent lies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Defence Minister Long March Price United States August From Government

Recent Stories

Net-zero in fashion, but clothing giants struggle ..

Net-zero in fashion, but clothing giants struggle to cut emissions

34 seconds ago
 All private housing societies should be audited: S ..

All private housing societies should be audited: Senior Member BoR

37 seconds ago
 National Assembly passes bill related to amendment ..

National Assembly passes bill related to amendment in Qanun-e-Shahadat

41 seconds ago
 Three-day training program on sericulture conclude ..

Three-day training program on sericulture concluded

4 minutes ago
 Greece Condemns Any Manifestation of Terrorism Aft ..

Greece Condemns Any Manifestation of Terrorism After Blast in Istanbul - Gov't S ..

4 minutes ago
 Moldova to Stop Using Gazprom's Services in 2023 - ..

Moldova to Stop Using Gazprom's Services in 2023 - Lawmaker

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.