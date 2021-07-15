“Imran Khan will mortgage Kashmir’s mountains if he wins AJK elections, says Maryam

(@fidahassanain)

PALANDRI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that supporters of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif were there in every corner of Kashmir.

Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan shivered whenever the name of Nawaz Sharif was taken before him. She was addressing a large gathering during election campaign of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in Palandri area.

“These people are afraid of PML-N supremo,” said Maryam Nawaz.

“Imran Khan also shivers when someone stakes Nawaz Sharif’s name before him,” she added.

The PML-N Vice-President also accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of conspiring to ‘sale’ Kashmir, saying that after offering Kashmir to India, Imran Khan’s response was to observe silence for two minutes.

She stated that government was planning to drop a petrol bomb on public which would affect everyone.

She taunted Imran Khan saying that nothing would affect Imran Khan as he was going to office on bicycle.

Maryam Nawaz said that the government was conspiring to mortgage projects and roads constructed by Nawaz Sharif government.

“Imran Khan will even mortgage mountains of the valley if he wins AJK elections, she summed up.

Earlier, she was warmly welcomed by the local people during her election campaign in AJK.