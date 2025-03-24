Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram Raja

(@Abdulla99267510)

PTI secretary general says Imran Khan's rights will be ensured but those meeting him must not make public statements after leaving jail

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja on Monday categorically ruled out any possibility of Imran Khan seeking an apology.

Salman Akram Raja stated that the matter of Imran Khan’s jail meetings has been settled through mutual agreement. It was agreed that the founder PTI's rights would be ensured but those meeting him must not make public statements after leaving jail.

He further added, "We agreed not to make political statements outside. They argued that such statements could affect law and order but restrictions on speech cannot be imposed on individuals. The PTI members of parliament will present their views where necessary. The ban applies only to close associates,".

When asked about the possibility of Imran Khan apologizing, Salman Akram Raja dismissed it outright, saying, "This is out of the question.

It is impossible. The PTI founder will not apologize under any circumstances,".

Speaking about political engagement, Salman Akram Raja stated that discussions with opposition parties were progressing well, adding, "We are moving forward through consultations, including with JUI-F and political parties in Sindh,".

He also criticized the government's actions on March 23, saying, "It was a day of celebration, yet homes were raided. In Lahore, even a cake-cutting ceremony was not allowed. I was present at the event when the police arrived and shut down the sound system. This is not just a violation of the Constitution but also of decency."

Addressing the political landscape, Salman Akram Raja remarked, "MQM, PPP, and PML-N are currently benefiting from the situation. These parties must reconsider their approach before any meaningful dialogue can take place, though that seems unlikely."