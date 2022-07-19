Imran Khan will not be allowed to blackmail institutions at any cost: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that Imran Khan was trying to pressurize the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by hurling allegations of rigging in the Punjab by-elections which had already been won by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

"We will not allow Imran Khan to blackmail the institutions," he said while addressing a news conference along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

He said that nobody could question the transparency of the Punjab by-elections which were held in a free and fair manner.

The elections would also be held in the same way in the future.

The interior minister said that it was Imran Khan who set records of rigging the by-polls in his tenure. Traditionally, a party which lost elections complained about the rigging, but it was the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) which had established a new tradition by expressing full confidence in the results of Punjab by-polls.

More/