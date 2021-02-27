UrduPoint.com
‘Imran Khan Will Not Find Way Back To Power Again If He Is Sent Home Packing’

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 03:35 PM

‘Imran Khan will not find way back to power again if he is sent home packing’

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz says the lawmakers of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf are ready to cast vote for their own party candidates in upcoming elections.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-February 27th, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said that the lawmakers of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inaaf were ready to cast vote for their party candidates in upcoming elections.

Maryam Nawaz said that there was no chance for Imran khan to come back in power again if he was sent packing.

“Imran Khan will not find way back to power if he is ousted,” said the PML-N Vice-President.

She expressed these views while talking to the reporters on her way to receive her cousin and Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz who was being released from today.

She said that PML-N vice president said that things might not come to opposition long march and ruled out that there is any change for Imran Khan to come back in power if he is sent packing.

Maryam Nawaz said that PTI was now fleeing from re-election as their rigging has been exposed. She stated that she paid tribute to Hamza Shehbaz, saying that the opposition leader of Punjab Assembly faced politically motivated cases bravely.

Hamza was worker of the party just like him, she added.

