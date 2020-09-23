Imran Khan will not remain PM if ECP announces decision on Foreign Funding case, says Shehbaz Sharif

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2020) PML-N Shehbaz Sharif has exposed ruling PTI’s two years performance, raising up the questions about different cases against it including the cases of Malam Jabba, helicopter, Aleema Khan and foreign funding.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Imran Khan would not remain as Prime Minister if election commission announced decision on Foreign funding case.

“The people want to get rid of this ruling PTI government,” said Shehbaz Sharif, adding that they failed to deliver during the last two years.

“What about all those promises made by Imran Khan Niazi,” said Shehbaz Sharif. He said inflation touched the sky as flour and many other edibles were out of reach of common man.

“Sugar per kg was Rs 50 which has rose up to Rs 100,” the PML-N Chief said, pointing out that people could not buy fuel for transportations. Wheat and flour both vanished from the local markets, he added.

He also questioned: “Why the case of Aleema Baji is not being taken up?,”. He also stated that Imran Khan wanted him to be in jail.

“My companions will expose this Niazi even if I am detained,” said Shehbaz Sharif. He also came down hard upon fake allegations of Prime Minister Imran Khan that he always made false allegations.

He said: “ Imran Khan failed to submit reply in the court in defamation case,”.

PML-N Chief claimed that huge corruption was done in BRT and other projects under the PTI government.

“PTI government took Asian Development Bank (ADB),” said Shehbaz Sharif.

He also stated that Rs 10 billion were saved by Nawaz Sharif in the project. He also pointed out delay on Orange Line Metro Train Project that it was PTI that moved the courts and caused delay.

“Now this PTI is in power for last two years but they could not run Orange Line Metro Train project,” he added.