Imran Khan wins hearts of nation by announcing a huge relief package: Sana Ullah

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member of National Assembly Sana Ullah Masti Khail on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the hearts of the nation by announcing a huge relief package, reducing the prices of the oil and electricity in his speech on the other day.

Talking to APP, he said the Prime Minister Imran Khan lead government was taking people friendly decision and all the promises made to the people would be fulfilled to provide maximum relief to the masses.

He said Rs10 per liter reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel as well as Rs5 per unit cut in the electricity tariff, along with others incentives in several areas of the economy were highly appreciable.

Sana Ullah said the government has announced huge development schemes for South Punjab and also initiated various relief packages for the welfare of farmers.

He said the government has spending billions of rupees on the road projects to improve connectivity of these areas and provide best communication facilities to the masses.

The Ehsaas programme was a major initiative for women empowerment elevation of poverty in the country, whereas the world has appreciated and supported the efforts of the government for bringing improvement in social and economic sectors, he added.

