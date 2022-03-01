UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Wins Hearts Of Nation By Announcing A Huge Relief Package: Sana Ullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Imran Khan wins hearts of nation by announcing a huge relief package: Sana Ullah

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member of National Assembly Sana Ullah Masti Khail on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the hearts of the nation by announcing a huge relief package, reducing the prices of the oil and electricity in his speech on the other day.

Talking to APP, he said the Prime Minister Imran Khan lead government was taking people friendly decision and all the promises made to the people would be fulfilled to provide maximum relief to the masses.

He said Rs10 per liter reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel as well as Rs5 per unit cut in the electricity tariff, along with others incentives in several areas of the economy were highly appreciable.

Sana Ullah said the government has announced huge development schemes for South Punjab and also initiated various relief packages for the welfare of farmers.

He said the government has spending billions of rupees on the road projects to improve connectivity of these areas and provide best communication facilities to the masses.

The Ehsaas programme was a major initiative for women empowerment elevation of poverty in the country, whereas the world has appreciated and supported the efforts of the government for bringing improvement in social and economic sectors, he added.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Petrol Prime Minister World Electricity Punjab Oil Road Lead Women All Government Best Billion

Recent Stories

PM reaches Lahore on one-day official visit

PM reaches Lahore on one-day official visit

17 minutes ago
 Amitabh’s cryptic tweet leaves fans concerned ab ..

Amitabh’s cryptic tweet leaves fans concerned about his health

1 hour ago
 Covid-19 claims 18 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 18 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

1 hour ago
 PM unveils major relief package for masses

PM unveils major relief package for masses

2 hours ago
 U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partners ..

U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partnership with MCB Bank

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>