Imran Khan wins NA-45 Kurram bye-election

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi on Sunday won the National Assembly's seat NA-45 Kurram bye-election.

According to the unofficial result, Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi secured 20,748 votes while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam candidate Jamil Khan got 12,718 votes.

The election process started at 08:00 am and continued up till 05:00 pm without any break.

A total of 198,618 registered voters among which 111,349 were men and 87,269 were women. Similarly, a total of 143 polling stations were set up 119 were declared very sensitive while 24 polling stations were put in the category of sensitive.

As many as 2,100 policemen were deputed on polling duty to maintain peace during the bye-election.

PTI chief among 16 candidates was contesting the election from NA-45 Kurram.

The seat of NA-45 was lying vacant after the demise of the JUI-F MNA Munir Khan Orakzai. This seat was won by PTI candidate Fakhar Zaman Khan in a February 2021 bye-election while Speaker National Assembly had accepted his resignation among other PTI MNAs.