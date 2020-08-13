UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Khan Working For Bright Future, Prosperity Of Pakistan : Amjad Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 07:34 PM

Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Amjad Ali Khan Naizi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a visionary leader and working for prosperity and bright future of Pakistan

Talking APP, he said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan was moving on the path of progress and prosperity. He said that people are happy with the policies of incumbent government. He said the government would continue to its polices to improve the living standard of common people.

He told PTI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan strengthening the democratic institutions and norms in the country.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan always stands shoulder to shoulder with kashmiris hailing in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their right of self-determination.

He said Indian barbarism has now been exposed before the international community. He said the day has arrived for the implementation of United Nations resolutions on the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK).

More Stories From Pakistan

