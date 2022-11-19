Imran Khan working on foreign agenda: Murtaza Abbasi

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi Saturday accused Imran Khan of working on a foreign agenda aimed at making the country bankrupt.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering after the inauguration of Diwal Manal's electricity feeder.

Murtaza said that Havelian was the hub of PML-N and people of the area always supported Muslim League-N leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. They would continue to support the party in the future; PML-N never lost NA-16 and PK 46 seats, he claimed.

He said that all developmental schemes that were approved during the last four years would be started as soon as possible to provide relief to the masses.

The event was presided over by Qazi Sadaqat. Chairman Malkan Abrar Khan, Chairman Kayala Javed Khan, Chairman Nara Sardar Zaheer, Chairman Sajikot Sardar Sabir and other leaders of PML-N participated.

On the occasion Additional Chief Engineer Sardar Sajid, chairman of village councils, Nazims, councilors and a large number of local dignitaries were present.