UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Working On Foreign Agenda: Murtaza Abbasi

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Imran Khan working on foreign agenda: Murtaza Abbasi

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi Saturday accused Imran Khan of working on a foreign agenda aimed at making the country bankrupt.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering after the inauguration of Diwal Manal's electricity feeder.

Murtaza said that Havelian was the hub of PML-N and people of the area always supported Muslim League-N leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. They would continue to support the party in the future; PML-N never lost NA-16 and PK 46 seats, he claimed.

He said that all developmental schemes that were approved during the last four years would be started as soon as possible to provide relief to the masses.

The event was presided over by Qazi Sadaqat. Chairman Malkan Abrar Khan, Chairman Kayala Javed Khan, Chairman Nara Sardar Zaheer, Chairman Sajikot Sardar Sabir and other leaders of PML-N participated.

On the occasion Additional Chief Engineer Sardar Sajid, chairman of village councils, Nazims, councilors and a large number of local dignitaries were present.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Nara Hub Havelian Muslim Event All NA-16 PK-46

Recent Stories

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

2 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

2 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

3 hours ago
 Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of ..

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of getting massaged in jail goes ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival i ..

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival in Rawalpindi

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.