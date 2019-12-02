UrduPoint.com
Imran Khan: You Have Snatched 2.5 Million Jobs Rather Than Providing One Crore Jobs: PML-N Spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzeb

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:48 PM

Imran Khan: you have snatched 2.5 million jobs rather than providing one crore jobs: PML-N spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzeb

PML-N spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzeb has said that economy suffered $26 billion loss during the one-year of incumbent government

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) PML-N spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzeb has said that economy suffered $26 billion loss during the one-year of incumbent government.In an issued statement on Monday PML-N spokesperson said, " Imran Khan Sahib, you have a message from the general public that now you should start worrying as due to your incapability country's economy has sustained loss of at least $26 billion.

She said Imran Khan's government has obtained historical loan of $11,000 billion within one year.She while criticizing PM said that you are not going to the International Monitoring Fund (IMF) but in fact you have gone.Your lies and incapability have been proved, she said.She said everything including potato, tomato, onion, flour; bread and grains have become expensive..She said Imran Khan has snatched 25, 00,000 jobs instead of giving one crore jobs.

