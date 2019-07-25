UrduPoint.com
Imran Khan's 23 Years Of Struggle Bore Fruit On July 25: Firdous

Thu 25th July 2019

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is observing Youm-e-Tashakur' (Thanksgiving Day) today to commemorate the party's victory in 2018 General Election, held on July 25

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th July, 2019) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is observing Youm-e-Tashakur' (Thanksgiving Day) today to commemorate the party's victory in 2018 General Election, held on July 25.In series of tweets, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (PM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the aspirations of the general public and the political struggle of 23 years by PM Imran Khan bore fruit in the general elections, last year.She said the people gave mandate to PM Khan, and those who plundered nation's wealth were being held accountable.

"Today is the day of triumph�It is the day of defeat for those who plundered the public money."She said those who used the politics for loot and plunder were being brought to justice and the nation has rejected their dynastic politics.

Firdous said this was the day when the people rejected the dynastic politics and thrown out those from the system who used politics for financial gains.She regretted over what she claimed that two political parties had badly exploited the masses by playing the game of taking power in turns.While praising PM Khan's historic visit to the United States, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar took to Twitter and stated that PM's visit would unfold unprecedented success in the history of the country."The American leadership has acknowledged Pakistan's sacrifice in the war against terror," he stated.

