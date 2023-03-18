(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Saturday said that the illegal weapons, petrol bombs and evidences recovered from Imran Khan's residence in Zaman Park had exposed his agenda of creating anarchy and chaos in the country.

Addressing a press conference at Model Town, he said that the police had to face severe resistance during its action to clear "no-go area" in Zaman Park but it did not use any weapons or torture, adding that the police conducted search operation in outer portion of Imran Khan's House despite having search warrants of complete house but it did not enter into inner portion.

The search warrant of whole house would also be executive as the law enforcement agencies have doubts of presence of illegal weapons and other material in Imran Khan's House, he asserted.

Rana Sanaullah said that the police have taken custody 65 suspected persons from Zaman Park, who would be scrutinized in investigation process, whereas the police also recovered material to make petrol bombs, Kalashnikov and catapults from Imran Khan's house which was used against the police, he said.

The minister said that Imran Khan wanted to create anarchy, chaos and spoil the youth, which has been proved through the weapons and other items recovered from Imran Khan's house today. Imran Khan has used every tactic to achieve his agenda of chaos and anarchy, he maintained.

Rana Sanaullah said that PTI chief had raised claims of accountability during his government but at the same time, his front person Farah Gogi was engaged in looting public money and was involved in money laundering, adding that the evidences of Imran Khan's corruption scams of billions of rupees under the umbrella of Al Qadir Trust and others had also been exposed.

The minister said that Imran Khan would be convicted in Tausha Khana, Terrian White and other cases so he refused to appear before the courts.

The police despite facing severe resistance and violence by the PTI activists conducted an action in Zaman Park to implement the court orders, he added.

Rana Sanaullah said that it was court's order to allow the people to enter into Judicial Complex as per provided list, later the court ordered to allow the media personnel to enter in the judicial complex, so the government while acting upon the court's order, only allowed the nominated persons to enter into the complex premises.

Imran Khan reached at Judicial Complex's gate with a mob of 300 people and resisted to enter along with violent mob so at that time the police had to disperse them because armed group could not be allowed to enter into the court, he added.

The minister said that the PML-N had always respected the judiciary but Imran Khan had never respected the judiciary and violated its decisions. Imran Khan was afraid of jails or being arrested, so he was trying every effort to spoil peace and create unrest in the country just to save himself from being behind bars, he asserted.

Rana Sanaullah said that the PTI chief during his government, wanted to eliminate the opposition and now when he was in opposition, he tried everything to create anarchy and derail the government, so the people should expose and reject him, he added.

To a question, he said that it has been established that 13 arrested accused out of total 65 did not belong to Punjab but of other provinces, whereas the weapons recovered from Imran Khan's House were totally illegal, he added. Those who wanted to enter the Judicial Complex today along with Imran Khan were also carrying weapons, he maintained.

To another query, he said that PML-N's leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif's comments about PTI's terrorism activities have been proved true on the basis of evidences recovered during police action in Zaman Park.