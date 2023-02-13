UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan's Antics, Somersaults Continue To Disappoint Nation: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 13, 2023 | 03:26 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the only constant is his desperation to get back into power even if it involves plunging the country into a protracted period of instability.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13rd, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the politics of PTI Chairman Imran Khan is based on lies which are getting exposed by the day.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz said Imran Khan's antics and somersaults continue to disappoint the nation. He said the only constant is his desperation to get back into power even if it involves plunging the country into a protracted period of instability.

Earlier in the day, the PM directed the authorities concerned to ensure uninterrupted availability of edible items to the people across the country.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Monday regarding the availability of essential items and ensuring stability in their prices.

The Prime Minister directed to take firm action against the hoarders so that the supply chain of essential items could be maintained. For this purpose he stressed for greater coordination amongst the federation and provinces.

The Prime Minister stressed that it is the Primary responsibility of the Federal and provincial governments to ensure provision of essential items to the people without any interruption and at low cost.

He said barriers in the way of import of basic commodities should be removed on priority basis.

He directed to set up special committees to improve supply chain and stabilize the prices of essential items.

The Prime Minister said there is no shortage of essential commodities in the country including that of wheat.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the provinces and administrative units to present a concrete strategy in the next review meeting regarding 'Sasta Ramadan Bazaars' and the supply of essential commodities at cheap prices during the holy month of Ramadan.

He said technology should be employed to ensure stability of prices in Ramadan bazaars. Adequate security measures should also be put in place in these bazaars. He said the number of Sasta bazaars should be increased in the most populated cities.

The meeting was informed that there is no shortage of food items in the country and adequate steps are being taken to deliver wheat, pulses, edible oil and other commodities to the people.

The meeting was informed that the federal government is providing wheat to the provinces as per their requirement. It was assured that stern action will be taken against those who will create artificial shortage of commodities.

The meeting was further informed that mobile phone applications are being used in some provinces for provision of basic food items to the people at cheap rates.

