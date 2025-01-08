Imran Khan’s Applications For Medical Examination, Communication With Sons Approved
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 08, 2025 | 05:24 PM
ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah adjourns further hearing of GHQ attack case until January 13
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday approved a the applications of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking medical examination and communication with his sons.
ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah passed the order while hearing the GHQ attack case against Imran Khan and others at Adiala jail.
During the proceedings, another accused in the May 9 GHQ attack case, Shaheer Sikandar, was formally charged.
118 out of the 119 accused in the case have been indicted so far.
Adiala Jail Superintendent responded to contempt of court notice, submitting that Imran Khan could not be allowed regular communication with his sons.
Former minister Umar Ayub submitted a request for the provision of case records while Ajmal Sabir and Malik Ansar filed applications seeking acquittal.
The arguments on the said three applications would be heard in the next hearing.
Meanwhile, the prosecution requested that the case be heard on a daily basis after January 13, which the court accepted.
ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah also approved Imran Khan's applications seeking a medical examination and a meeting with his sons, and adjourned further hearing until January 13.
