MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N Tehmina Daultana said on Wednesday that Imran Khan's conspiracy narrative had been exposed with emergence of audio leak.

While talking to APP, Tehmina Daultana stated the audio leak is proof of Imran Khan's so-called narrative.

She observed that Imran Khan was planning to extract desire meaning for political purposes. She maintained that PTI harmed the interests of the country.

Imran Khan is clearly saying "we will play on it", Tehmina hinted and stated that PTI leader should be punished as per law. Imran Khan's irresponsible statements are affecting the country's economy, she remarked and added that Imran Khan should apologize for his false narrative and attempt to put the country on path towards anarchy.