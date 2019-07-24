UrduPoint.com
Imran Khan's Communication Skills Unmatched: Fawad

Wed 24th July 2019

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is one of the most effective communicators and has given new direction to Pakistan with his recent visit to United States

There is no comparison of Prime Minister Imran Khan with other corrupt politicians as Imran Khan was making serious efforts for improving the national economy, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Washington holds great significance for both the countries, adding, Imran khan has potential to present Pakistan's stance in appropriate manner.

Fawad criticized PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, no one could become leader of the country by reading papers while communicating with other states' leaders.

"Without having the capacity to communicate, a leader may not be able to inspire people to follow his ideas and approach," he added.

He said Imran Khan always spoke according to the demand of time and space while respecting institutions and democracy.

Pakistani-American community in US has shown great enthusiasm regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan Visit which indicates Imran Khan's popularity among overseas Pakistanis.

Minister said, Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised Kashmir issue and Trump offered mediation to resolve the issue politically, adding, it is a diplomatic victory of Pakistan that the US has endorsed Pakistan stance for regional peace.

The recent meeting has opened a new era of bilateral relations between the two countries and some tangible efforts are expected in future in order to move forward, he added.

He said, today Pakistan's relations with the Arab world as well as other Muslim-majority nations has also improved under Prime Minister Imran Khan's government.

Replying a Question, Fawad said the political and military leadership in Pakistan are on the same page for the protection of national interest.

